Announcer Loses Mind When NHL Goalie Scores Amazing Goal From Other End of Ice, Making History

Linus Ullmark made NHL history Saturday night in a season which has been full of record-setting accomplishments for the Boston Bruins goaltender in between the pipes.

Ullmark scored an empty net goal with 47.3 seconds remaining of the Bruins’ 3-1 road victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Ullmark’s wrister from the other end of the ice sealed Boston’s sixth straight win and makes him just the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal. He’s the eighth to actually shoot the puck into the net. He’s the first Bruins goalie to score a goal and the first NHL goalie to do it since Pekka Rinne with the Nashville Predators on Jan. 9, 2020.

NESN Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards was on the call for the goal, losing his mind as Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow teammates mobbed Ullmark.

GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL pic.twitter.com/D3VoFTs94F — NESN (@NESN) February 26, 2023

“It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal. And now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said after the game. “I tried it at the Winter Classic, didn’t really make it, and now everything came together.”

In addition to the goal, Ullmark made 26 saves to pick up his league-leading 30th win. He continues to lead all netminders with a .938 save percentage and 1.86 goals against average.

“It’s good to have talented goaltenders,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “We try to end games; that’s our mentality. It takes as much skill to chip a puck out just past the red line as it does to fire a puck from your own end into an empty net.”

Boston Bruins Chasing NHL History

Boston continued its dominance over the rest of the league, improving to 45-8-5 (95 points) on the season. The Bruins are on pace for 63 wins and 134 points — both of which would set new NHL single-season records.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand told ESPN Wednesday that the records are meaningless.

“Before we were going through this season, if you asked any of the guys on this team who owned any of those records, nobody would know, because nobody cares. Because it’s not about the regular season,” Marchand said. “As soon as somebody brings it up, it’s in one ear and out the other.”