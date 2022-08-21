WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship

Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship.

One fan attending the BMW Championship on Saturday tried to show off his cool remote-controlled golf ball to McIlroy during competition. The technologically savvy ball found its way to the green and nearly rolled into the hole.

McIlroy — clearly annoyed at the situation — blocked the ball from rolling in multiple times. Finally, after batting it around with the putter a few times, the PGA Tour star picked it up and launched the ball into a pond.

The crowd erupted.

For once in his golf career, McIlroy actually aimed for the water. The sound of a splash on the course never sounded sweeter.

McIlroy and his fellow PGA Tour members are currently participated in the FedEx Cup playoffs. This weekend’s BMW Championship is critically important in the race.

McIlroy finished his third round with a 1-under-par 70 to move to -7 for the tournament. He’s currently tied for 10th on the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round.

Busy Week for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy’s full focus hasn’t been strictly on the golf course this week. With the ongoing competition presented by LIV Golf still relevant, the PGA Tour star has continued to field questions about the startup league.

This week, Tiger Woods called a “secret meeting” among some of the PGA Tour’s top starts. McIlroy, as well as Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and others, attended. Many different items were discussed during that meeting as the tour looks to move forward.

McIlroy said he was happy to have such a strong voice in the room.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha in there, and it’s not me,” McIlroy said, per USA Today.

Woods reportedly turned down between $700 and $800 million to join LIV Golf. McIlroy says that decision one from one the game’s most revered players carries a ton of weight.

“It’s impactful, and I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour,” McIlroy said. “I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation. Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods anymore. The Tour had an easy job for 20 years. They don’t have Tiger – yes, they’ve got a bunch of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods.”