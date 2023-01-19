Anton Walkes, MLS Player for Charlotte FC, Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, who played soccer for Charlotte FC, died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered in a boating accident.

The team confirmed the tragic news about the 25-year-old. The Charlotte social media account posted a photo of Walkes with the caption:

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace.”

Anton Walkes Was in Florida for Charlotte F.C. Training Camp

The accident happened in Miami. Back on Jan. 9, the team set up a 12-day preseason training camp in nearby Fort Lauderdale. The Miami Herald said that two boats collided mid-afternoon in the waters near Miami Marine Stadium. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said first responders found the soccer star unconscious at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Miami Fire Rescue paramedics performed CPR on Walkes, then transported him to a nearby hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Walkes is from Lewisham, England. He’d played pro soccer since he was 16. That’s when he signed with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. Tottenham loaned Walkes to Portsmouth, which competed in England’s League One. He also played two seasons for Atlanta United in MLS. Charlotte selected him in the 2021 expansion draft. And Walkes made an immediate impact last season, starting 21 games.

Major League Soccer also released a statement in tribute to Walkes,

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family.”

Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta described Walkes as a loving person and incredible father. He also said: “the impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”