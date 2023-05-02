Troubles continue for Antonio Brown as owner of arena football team that is in turmoil, disarray amid incident

The troubles continued for Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire franchise. Several players and head coach Damon Ware left the National Arena League team amid financial issues.

Safe to say, the team is in turmoil, according to a report from the Times Union. The future of the arena football team is murky, according to Abigail Rubel.

Under Brown’s watch, Ware left the team according to what he told the Times Union Monday after the organization did not pay players or coaches since April 21.

“Ware, along with wide receiver Darius Prince, quarterback Sam Castronova, lineman Brandon Sesay, defensive back Dwayne Hollis, linebacker Nick Haag and lineman Melvin Hollins were among the Empire personnel who did not receive room keys for the team’s Albany Holiday Inn hotel,” Rubel wrote. “The acting team president said the players have been suspended due to an incident on the bus returning from their weekend game in North Carolina.”

The franchise pays the team the Friday following each week’s game and no one received payment April 28 ahead of Sunday’s game. The Empire played the Carolina Cobras without pay, according to the report.

“Alberony Denis, the Empire’s acting president, said the lack of payment was due to issues with the payroll processor,” Rubel wrote. (That) put a hold due to a problem created when former team owner Mike Kwarta and most of the former front office left. Kwarta sold his ownership stake to Brown, who owns 95% of the team.”

Antonio Brown, Albany Empire in disarray

Essentially, Brown’s Empire team was marred in controversy this year since he took over. Brown even had an on-field incident as owner earlier this season.

In a tweet, Brown tweeted out and asked who wanted to play for Albany. The 1-2 Empire are without a head coach, top wide receiver, defensive back, lineman and quarterback.

Heck, Albany took a page out of Brown’s book and posted to Instagram looking for those positions.

The Empire previously played in the Arena Football League but joined the National Arena League after the former folded following the 2019 season.

The connection between Brown and the Empire actually makes sense for the former NFL All-Pro. Brown’s father Eddie is an Arena Football Hall of Famer and played for the then-Albany Firebirds in the 1990s.

The Empire began in the old AFL in 2018 and went 22-7 as a franchise and won the Arena Bowl in the league’s final season. Albany won the last two NAL championships.

The AFL announced a return to competition for the 2024 season.