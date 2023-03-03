Antonio Brown reportedly purchased a stake in an Arena Football team, the Albany Empire. The Empire previously played in the Arena Football League but joined the National Arena League after the former folded following the 2019 season.

The connection between Brown and the Empire actually makes sense for the former NFL All-Pro. Brown’s father Eddie is an Arena Football Hall of Famer and played for the then-Albany Firebirds in the 1990s.

The Empire made it official on social media, tweeting out pictures of Brown with ownership.

“I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt,” Brown said during an introductory press conference. “For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams. So for me, it was easy. I’m just excited to be here and excited to bring Albany Empire a three-peat and see the community and these players live out their dreams … To be able to walk into MVP Arena and (the) first statement I’m hit with is ‘welcome home,’ life is great.”

The Empire began in the old AFL in 2018 and went 22-7 as a franchise and won the Arena Bowl in the league’s final season. The AFL has since announced a return to competition for the 2024 year.

While in the NAL since 2020, the Empire resumed action in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Albany won back-to-back NAL Championships going into the 2023 season.

Now with Brown as a part of ownership, there could be even more buzz surrounding the franchise.

Brown has yet to announce any future plans of playing football, but that might be out of the realm of possibility based on legal troubles.

However, he opened up about the Albany community for his new venture.

“I just grew and learned and developed a lot of concepts,” Brown said. “One of the major concepts was family and how important that is. Through all the mistakes that we all make and the different things that we do, there is nothing like family. I was able to learn that here and in the community.”

Brown’s NFL career virtually ended in 2021 following numerous incidents off the field. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl, even scoring in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.