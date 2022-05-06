Antonio Brown Blasts Colin Kaepernick Wanting to Return to NFL: See How Fans Are Reacting

The professional football world is ablaze this week after outspoken wide receiver Antonio Brown publicly slammed former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for trying to cash in both as an activist and NFL athlete.

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash,” Brown said in a candid podcast interview, laughing. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal … he took the handout.”

Brown didn’t stop there, going after Kaepernick for taking Nike’s money despite having the opportunity to affect some real change without the payout.

“You [play] for Nike, f**k outta here,” Brown lamented. “Kaepernick did all that, he took the money, he did the commercials. We don’t see him outside, we don’t see him in the hood. We don’t respect that. He ain’t never even been in the trenches.”

Brown finished the rant by saying he doesn’t respect the way Kaepernick went about leveraging his activism for a payout.

“We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that,” he said. “Ya know, so, as black people we need to get that clear. Because when we have moments, ain’t nobody giving us nothing. And he took the handout.”

Twitter is split between Antonio Brown and Colin Kaepernick

Unsurprisingly, Brown’s commentary made for tremendous Twitter fodder across both sporting and political landscapes. Some users rushed to Brown’s defense, while others accused him of promoting division instead of unity.

Twitter user O.M. said he stands by AB (Antonio Brown), regardless of his troubled past.

I don't care what ab does or says, but I stand by these comments. — O.M. (@LorenzoMixon) May 6, 2022

User Richard Kimber echoed that same sentiment.

Smartest thing AB ever said — Richard Kimber (@Kimber2Richard) May 6, 2022

Another user, Wordan, also agreed. As did a multitude of others who tweeted similar remarks.

He is saying straight facts! — W O R D A N 🖤 (@whoisswigg) May 6, 2022

On the flip-side, however, plenty of opinionated users refused to take seriously the complaints of a football diva who couldn’t stay out of trouble in the league.

Lil Homie tweeted, “Coming from a guy who ran off the field during a game like a child!” Resistance Is Not Futile tweeted, “Cray as usual.” And Armando Cuesta couldn’t believe anyone cares about AB’s opinion whatsoever.

Seriously, why does ANYONE care in the least what AB has to say about literally ANYTHING?! 🤔 — armando cuesta (@armandocuesta1) May 6, 2022

Some users did not take a side, so much, as made a general statement about bigger picture issues.

User Clarence Saizon noted that the whole interview felt like a publicity stunt.

Amazing how fast we are to turn in each other for a little bit of publicity — Clarence Saizon (@ClarenceSaizon) May 6, 2022

Most replies, however, seemed to straddle the line between agreeing with Brown’s comments, while at the same time admitting that Brown, himself, is tough to root for these days.

Finally a reasonable take from this man — Heinz-Harald Friendzone⚜️ (@NotoriousNOLA) May 6, 2022

