Antonio Brown Cries Foul, Releases Comments Following Snapchat Suspension

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was suspended from Snapchat after reportedly sharing explicit photos of the mother of his child. Now, Brown has taken to Twitter where he gave his side of the story.

Antonio Brown argued that his page was hacked, implying that he wasn’t the one to share those images.

My snap chat page has been Hacked

Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap — AB (@AB84) January 18, 2023

“My snap chat page has been Hacked,” Brown tweeted. “Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap.”

This isn’t the first issue that Antonio Brown has had since the end of his NFL career. That includes multiple domestic violence incidents, like the one he was reportedly involved in with his ex-fiance in November and December.

Chelsie Kyriss, the woman who was in the photos shared from Brown’s account said that she is “very well aware” of the post.

911 Audio Revealed New Details About Antonio Brown’s Domestic Violence Call

Antonio Brown allegedly sent explicit videos to the son of the woman who accused him of domestic violence in November.

TMZ Sports obtained audio of the 911 call that she made. She said that they got into a “little argument” soon after she got to their house. In an attempt to diffuse the situation, she left the house. This prompted Brown to “throw all of my clothes out of the house.”

There was a warrant issued for Brown’s arrest, though it was later dropped. In the report, it was noted that Brown threw a shoe at the woman.