Antonio Brown Domestic Battery Arrest Warrant Dropped by Florida Prosecutors: Report

The domestic battery arrest warrant issued for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was dropped Tuesday after Florida prosecutors decided against pursuing the case, per Josh Cascio of FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Tampa police issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on Nov. 29 stemming from a domestic battery incident involving the mother of his four kids. Brown and the woman engaged in a verbal altercation at his home in south Tampa at around 1:30 p.m. The argument became physical and according to police, Brown threw a show at the woman and struck her in the ponytail.

BREAKING NEWS: The recent misdemeanor battery charges against Antonio Brown ( @AB84 ) have been dropped…and the arrest warrant has been recalled. pic.twitter.com/dHQaOqGG60 — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) December 21, 2022

In addition, Brown threw her belongings out of the house and locked her out. After reviewing the charges, however, the state of Florida filed a notice to terminate prosecution.

Brown has had previous run-ins with the law. In October, he was ordered to pay a Broward County moving truck driver $1.2 million after being charged with assaulting him in 2020. Brown pleaded no-contest and received two years’ probation. His probation was terminated one year early for good behavior. Brown suited up in one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 before the team released him amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Antonio Browns Remains Out of the NFL

He hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since stripping on the sideline and doing jumping jacks on his way out of MetLife Stadium in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets last season. Brown has since been focusing on his music career.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro selection and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Over the course of his 12-year career, Brown hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards with 83 touchdowns. Asked on Twitter recently if he has interest in playing again, Brown responded with the following:

“HoF only,” Brown replied.