Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Shocked Guests in Hotel Pool: VIDEO

A Dubai hotel received a series of strange complaints from guests enjoying their indoor swimming pool. According to the guests, there was a man continuously exposing himself in the water, some of whom caught the incident on video.

Watching the footage, it became clear that the man was none other than former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, who’s remained a free agent in the NFL since quitting the Tampa Bay team in bizarre fashion last season.

To make matters worse, Brown was allegedly harassing a woman he had just met. Entirely nude except for a few gold chains around his neck, Antonio Brown shoved his butt in the woman’s face twice before pulling his penis above the surface, shouting “You want it?” at her.

At first, the woman laughed off the awkward encounter. The interaction then got physical, however, at which point she became more uncomfortable.

After exposing himself to her multiple times, Antonio Brown attempted to put a scarf on her head that he took from another swimmer. When she pulled the scarf off, Brown lifted her above the water, slamming her back down. At this point, she wiped her eyes and swam to the other side of the pool.

The hotel declined to make an official statement. According to an anonymous hotel staff member, however, Antonio Brown was asked to leave the pool moments later. This also wasn’t the first incident to earn Brown complaints from fellow guests.

The other complaints included disregarding the United Arab Emirates dress code by walking through the hotel shirtless. Additionally, they believe he smoked marijuana in his room, violating countrywide law.

Currently pursuing a music career, Antonio Brown was in the United Arab Emirates to perform for Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s entrance to the boxing ring for an Abu Dhabi exhibition.

Antonio Brown’s Strange Behavior at MetLife Stadium

Back in January, Antonio Brown shocked NFL fans across the country when he abandoned the Buccaneers in the middle of a game against the Jets. To make the incident even stranger, Brown shed his jersey and pads before leaving the field, running shirtless through the end zone before disappearing into the locker room.

This unexpected behavior came as a result of a disagreement between Brown and the coaching staff. In the days that followed, Antonio Brown was suspended from the team. The Buccaneers administration offered to help Brown receive mental health treatment, but he refused.

According to Brown, he quit the game after coaches asked him to play while injured. “Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” he explained in a statement. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it all for my team.”