Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot at Raiders QB Derek Carr With Fat-Shaming Joke

Let’s spin the Antonio Brown troll wheel and see where it lands — why, that’s Derek Carr. And we have no idea why the former NFL receiver would take a shot at the current Las Vegas quarterback, much less fat shame him.

But there it was on Brown’s Twitter feed. He shared a distorted photo of Carr with the caption “Betting 10k today on Derek Carb.” And he punctuated it with a laughing/tears emoji.

Betting 10k today on Derek Carb 😂 pic.twitter.com/WeOVN9ijiu — AB (@AB84) November 20, 2022

Last week, Antonio Brown posted a similar photo on Snapchat. It looks like the photo possibly started on Reddit. No one had any idea why Brown was setting his trolling sights on Carr. Maybe Carr got into his crosshairs after the former NFL receiver decided to criticize Green Bay Packer QB Aaron Rodgers by bringing up Davante Adams. The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders, which reunited him with Carr, his former college teammate. Yes, this is the NFL version of Six Degrees of Separation.

Recently, Brown also has trolled Tom Brady. The two won a Super Bowl together with Tampa Bay after the 2020 season. It’s unclear why Brown does much of anything these days. Tampa cut him on Jan. 2 after Brown abruptly left a game against the New York Jets and saluted the crowd.

Publicly, Derek Carr and Antonio Brown got along when Brown played ever-so-briefly for the Raiders in 2019. That was back when the team still was in Oakland. But Brown didn’t last long enough to play even one regular season game. He didn’t get along with then-General Manager Mike Mayock. And Brown threatened to retire from football if he couldn’t wear his old helmet.

“We love Antonio,” Derek Carr said of Antonio Brown back in September 2019. “We wish him the best, but we knew with the guys we had in our locker room we already had a good football team. If he wanted to be a part of it, awesome. If he didn’t, awesome.

“We’re going to come out here, and we still have to play a game. We wish him the best. I hope he goes off and has a great year.”

As soon as the Raiders waived Brown, New England signed him. Then the Patriots cut him two weeks later. Still, although his career continued to spiral, Brown passed up the chance to say anything negative about Carr. On Twitter, he referred to him as a “cool great person.”

Carr leads his Raiders in a Sunday afternoon game against the Denver Broncos.