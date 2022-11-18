antonio-brown-fires-shots-at-aaron-rodgers-after-thursday-night-football-loss-to-titans

Antonio Brown has switched from trolling Tom Brady, his old quarterback, to tossing verbal volleys at Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s QB1.

Brady and Rodgers do have something in common — they’ve both been great NFL quarterbacks. Fans can argue all day where the two should rank in football history. But in 2022, Brady and Rodgers have suffered on-field issues, with both Tampa Bay and Green Bay sinking below expectations.

For whatever reason, Brown, the former Tampa Bay wideout, likes to do a social media pile on in regards to Brady, who also just got a divorce. The two did win a Super Bowl together, although Brown left the Bucs after having a very public, on-field meltdown.

Antonio Brown, who loves to criticize former teammate Tom Brady, now is bringing up Aaron Rodgers. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But not it’s not clear why Antonio Brown is aiming at Aaron Rodgers. Maybe he’s just viewing the Green Bay situation as a fan, albeit one who knows how the game is played. In his first tweet Friday, Brown wrote: “I bet Arod appreciate the WRs now wonder why Adams left.”

He then followed that up with “they say the grass is always greener on the other side. But what they don’t tell you is that it’s artificial turf.”

So got all that? Antonio Brown is using Davante Adams to criticize Aaron Rodgers. From 2014 through last season, Rodgers and Adams had a tight connection. In three of those seasons, Adams caught at least 110 passes thrown by Rodgers. But back in March, Green Bay traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first- and second-round NFL draft picks. Then the Raiders made Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league as the team reunited him with Derek Carr, his former teammate at Fresno State.

Neither Rodgers nor Adams is enjoying a successful season. Rodgers and the Packers dropped their seventh game of the season Thursday night in a 27-17 home defeat to the Tennessee Titans. The Packers have lost six of their last seven games. Rodgers, the two-time defending NFL MVP, threw for a very pedestrian 227 yards, although he did have two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Adams has 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns. His catches rank eighth in the NFL. And he’s tied with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce for most TD catches. So the stats are nice. But the Raiders have won only two games.

“Just not quite playing 60 minutes and I think that’s what is contributing to it,” Adams told reporters last Sunday. “But the more we keep our heads up and keep our minds right, it gives us a best chance to try to finish the right way.”

Now onto Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers. Brown is out of the league, so Rodgers probably isn’t paying attention to what he says. Rodgers did address the chattering class last week in an interview with Pat McAfee. Basically, he says those who throw barbs on television usually don’t know what’s involved in the actual throws on the field.

“There’s a lot that goes into each play,” Rodgers said. “I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times and I don’t give a s— what any of these experts on TV have to say.”