Following the news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially filed for divorce, Antonio Brown now getting blasted for a shirt he wore taking a shot at his former teammate’s marital problems.

Antonio Brown has been called out for selling t-shirts that show Brown embracing Brady’s former wife with the word “Boomin” at the top. He took to his social media account with the tasteless merchandise. “Put that Sh— On,” he captioned the post.

Antonio Brown also had shirts of him and Bündchen together with the words “Business is Boomin’” on it as well as another shirt that says his name and “Divorce Lawyer” with the telephone number 1-800-business is boomin’.

While he finds some humor in his merchandise, Antonio Brown continues to receive some criticism about them. Most critics have been pointing out that Brown was invited into Brady and Bündchen’s home when he started at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Disrespect the man that let you in his house,” one person wrote. Another person went on to add, “What did Brady do to you? Besides get you on the pats, and Bucs.”

Detroit rapper Sada Baby took to Twitter to call out Brown. “Antonio brown Mr put that sh— on, is a f—in lame,” he tweeted. The musician then shared a direct message conversation between him and Brown over the comments.

Antonio Brown Has Been Trolling Tom Brady A Lot Lately

This isn’t the first time that Antonio Brown has taken swipes at Tom Brady. The first time was in mid-August when he called out Brady for his brief hiatus from the Bucs camp. “Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol,” he tweeted. “Now u see the difference. Put that S— on.”

As rumors about Brady and Bundchen’s marriage woes began to circulate, Antonio Brown decided to share his thoughts. He shared a meme of a “book” titled Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The cover depicts a father saying goodbye as he leaves the house. The mother and child look on. And a drawing of Brown inside the house.

After the Bucs started having their losing streak, Antonio Brown shared another meme, this time of a shirtless photo to troll Brady.

Tom Brady previously offered support to Antonio Brown after Brown stormed off the field last season, causing him to be cut from the Bucs. “That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said at the time. “And I think we all want him to just get… I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it.”

Prior to joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brown was with the New England Patriots in 2019, Oakland Raiders in 2018, and Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018.