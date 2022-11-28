Antonio Brown Goes Off on Tom Brady’s Trainer in Another Bizarre Twitter Rant

Antonio Brown is at it again. The former NFL wide receiver’s personal vendetta against Tom Brady continued on Monday morning, this time taking multiple shots at the legendary quarterback’s trainer.

Following Tampa Bay‘s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Brown fired off a series of tweets Monday morning. Clearly, he’s not a fan of Alex Guerrero, who works as a “body coach” for Brady and other NFL players.

Below is the first of three tweets Brown fired off on Monday, roasting the Buccaneers and Guerrero.

Thought y’all could find someone do what i do @Buccaneers @TB12sports



I’m still Waiting sorry ahhhhh boys



What happen Alex Scam Guerra



should of went to college get a degree u hurting players n taking double compensation without no education



doing happy feet massages — AB (@AB84) November 28, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Brown said, “Alex Guerrero received a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine[…] Samra University in Los Angeles, California, an institution that closed in 2010. Then California dissolved the Bureau of Private Postsecondary and Vocational Education board in 2007.”

Brown concluded his Twitter tirade by saying “Use-AB = ABuse.”

Since the start of the season, Brown has tweeted non-stop about Brady. He’s taken countless shots at his former teammate over his play, the divorce from wife Gisele Bundchen and more. This is just the latest in a very odd trend from AB.

Antonio Brown Shares Text Message Sent From Tom Brady

Over the last few months, Antonio Brown has shared many controversial thoughts, images and messages about Tom Brady. And while he might be trying to “expose” the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he’s really just building up more support for TB12.

That was never more evident than when Brown shared a text message that were allegedly sent from Brady. It might’ve been the worst decision the former receiver made while attempting to garner support.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things,” the alleged text said. “And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately, you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months.”

Many NFL fans on social media ripped Brown for sharing the message.

“Was there ever really a question who was the good guy between Antonio and Brady?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another user chimed in by saying, “I was never grappling with who was the good guy here.”

In his own mind, maybe Brown believes he’s making strong points. In reality, he seems to be digging himself into a deeper hole.