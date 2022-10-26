Antonio Brown Issues Statement in Support of Kanye West, Donda Sports

Antonio Brown, president of Donda Sports, issued a statement Tuesday in support of the agency and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

West, who is now known as Ye, is the founder of Donda Sports. Ye made antisemitic comments on Twitter earlier this month and has seen companies and athletes cut ties with him in recent days. Brown said in his statement that he remains committed to the agency and is in support “of the humanity that is Ye.”

Both Twitter and Instagram suspended Ye after he tweeted antisemitic comments. Adidas terminated its relationship with the rapper, as did Creative Artists Agency, Balenciaga, Gap and Foot Locker among others.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Athletes Part Ways With Donda Sports

Shortly after the companies cut ties with Ye, several athletes followed suit. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown decided to leave Donda Sports Tuesday. His decision comes one day after telling The Boston Globe that he would remain with the agency.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who signed with Donda Sports in May, also announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the agency.