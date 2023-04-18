Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked off the field of an Albany Empire game over the weekend. The catch? Brown is one of the owners of the team.

It was reported Brown purchased a stake in the two-time defending NAL champions back in March. Apparently field security did not realize that fact or just didn’t care.

Whatever the case may be, Brown was escorted off the field after signing autographs from fans. You can see his reaction below.

Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged pic.twitter.com/eU724PbHR6 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2023

Brown was baffled by security as they escorted him off the field. Brown getting kicked out is certainly a fascinating look on the field.

As a team owner, one would think Brown is entitled to wander on the field as long as he’s not disrupting the game. The video is unclear in terms of if it was pregame, halftime or even during the game.

It appeared fans were filing into the arena, but Brown was kicked off anyway when no players were on the field.

The Empire previously played in the Arena Football League but joined the National Arena League after the former folded following the 2019 season.

The connection between Brown and the Empire actually makes sense for the former NFL All-Pro. Brown’s father Eddie is an Arena Football Hall of Famer and played for the then-Albany Firebirds in the 1990s.

The Empire made it official on social media, tweeting out pictures of Brown with ownership

“I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt,” Brown said during an introductory press conference. “For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids (is great). Just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams. So for me, it was easy. I’m just excited to be here and excited to bring Albany Empire a three-peat. (Can’t wait to) see the community and these players live out their dreams … To be able to walk into MVP Arena and (the) first statement I’m hit with is ‘welcome home.’ Life is great.”

The Empire began in the old AFL in 2018 and went 22-7 as a franchise and won the Arena Bowl in the league’s final season. The AFL has since announced a return to competition for the 2024 year.