Antonio Brown Made ‘Valid Points’ in Heated Colin Kaepernick Criticism, Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Says

Following free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown’s recent viral comments about quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick, another former NFL pro has agreed with Brown’s criticisms. Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman spoke out recently and said that Brown made some “valid points” about Kaepernick.

To sum up Antonio Brown’s comments about Colin Kaepernick, the WR doesn’t think the QB truly wants to return to the NFL. In addition, he questioned Kaep’s charitable work in the community. According to Merriman, he says many people agree with that sentiment, but he also acknowledges many people don’t want to hear what Antonio Brown has to say because of his past antics.

“I normally don’t agree with (Brown) a whole lot,” Merriman said to TMZ Sports. “Because of just the way some of the things he’s said. But I think in this case, he’s making a point, I think that more people are just upset on who it’s coming from. (Antonio Brown) makes some valid points about Colin Kaepernick.”

Merriman went on to break down some of AB’s comments about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The linebacker shared that many people feel like Colin Kaepernick’s NFL comeback attempts aren’t genuine. He’s had opportunities, Merriman says, but hasn’t taken any after suing the NFL and calling out league owners. Merriman also shared that Antonio Brown’s opinions would have been considered more if the message came from someone else.

“We get the message. But people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger,” Shawne Merriman added. “But he did say some things in there that were right. He’s always going to go a little bit off the board, right? It’s just who he is. But if you listen to what he said, he actually made a couple valid points in there.”

Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick’s Potential NFL Comeback

Antonio Brown made his comments about Colin Kaepernick recently on an episode of the video podcast Cigar Talk. The wide receiver laughed when the hosts asked him about the QB’s potential return to the NFL. Brown said he doesn’t “feel sorry” for Kaep not making it back to the NFL. He also touched on Kaepernick’s talent level when calling the QB “trash.”

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash,” Brown said as he laughed. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal … he took the handout.”

Antonio Brown says they don’t feel bad about Colin Kaepernick not being able to play in the NFL because he “Took the deal” and says he was trash on the field 👀



🎥: @NajiChill pic.twitter.com/qM4oLPk1iL — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 6, 2022

“You [play] for Nike, f**k outta here,” Brown continued. “Kaepernick did all that, he took the money, he did the commercials. We don’t see him outside, we don’t see him in the hood. We don’t respect that. He ain’t never even been in the trenches.”

Brown went on to clarify his statements adding that he and others like Kaepernick. However, he feels like Kaep sold out after using the notoriety surrounding his activism for a payout.

“We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that,” Brown added. “Ya know, so, as black people we need to get that clear. Because when we have moments, ain’t nobody giving us nothing. And he took the handout.”