Antonio Brown Ordered to Pay $1.2 Million to Moving Truck Driver He Assaulted in 2020: Report

Antonio Brown has a massive check to write. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the NFL free agent receiver has been ordered to pay a moving truck driver $1.2 million for an assault that occurred in 2020.

A jury in Broward County, Florida ruled in favor of Anton Tumanov, who sued Brown in May 2021. He claimed that the receiver assaulted him inside the truck after an argument over payment while making a delivery.

Brown did not appear or respond to the hearings.

The jury found Brown responsible for Tumanov’s past and future medical expenses ($407,000), as well as future pain and suffering ($793,000).

Tumanov claimed that he sustained “severe bodily injuries” because of Brown’s attack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was slapped with three criminal charges, but he agreed to probation, community service and more to have those dropped.

Antonio Brown Continues to Cause Problems

The attack on a delivery truck driver is just one of the recent controversies Antonio Brown has found himself in over the past few years. In early October, the free agent made negative headlines after allegedly exposing himself to guests in a hotel pool.

A hotel in Dubai received multiple complaints about a man exposing himself to guests while in the pool. At least one guest captured the incident on video.

To make the situation worse, Brown allegedly harassed a woman he had recently met while in the pool. At first, the woman appeared to laugh off the situation but grew increasingly uncomfortable.

At one point, the woman attempted to swim away, but Brown picked her up and slammed her back into the water. She then swam to the other side of the pool.

Brown visited Dubai to perform for a boxing match Floyd Mayweather Jr. participated in while in Abu Dhabi. The former receiver, pursuing a music career, performed the intro.