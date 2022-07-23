Antonio Brown Performs at Rolling Loud in Miami, Social Media Lights up Reacting

Antonio Brown is back on the big stage. No, he’s not hauling in touchdown passes in the NFL right now, but instead traded in the helmet and shoulder pads for a microphone and a spot at Rolling Loud in Miami.

Brown performed during the world’s largest hip-hop event, which took place in Miami, Florida this weekend. The receiver’s appearance on stage captivated the social media world. Here’s a look at Brown making the stage at Rolling Loud:

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

Seeing just a clip of Brown’s performance on stage, social media provided plenty of thoughts. Here are some of the responses to the wide receiver’s music debut at Rolling Loud:

This performance is awful, but the song don’t sound too bad https://t.co/UzUs27Z5yX pic.twitter.com/e1lCNE3UpF — FKA YoungGizzleLafleur7x (@BGTheIceberg) July 23, 2022

He is a mess 😂 https://t.co/BUDWUUQZcz — Stadium Rant (@StadiumRantHQ) July 23, 2022

Brown, 34, has enjoyed a 12-year career in the NFL. He spent nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He won a Super Bowl ring (LV) as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2020 regular season.

Over the course of his NFL career, Brown hauled in 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 88 total touchdowns.

Antonio Brown isn’t the Only One Making Headlines at Rolling Loud

There were plenty of headlines coming out of Miami from Rolling Loud over the weekend. Antonio Brown’s performance didn’t steal the show entirely. Kid Cudi found himself in the middle of an issue while on stage.

Fans attending the event started throwing items on stage during Kid Cudi’s performance. At one point, something hit the artist directly in the face. After that, Kid Cudi threatened to walk off the stage.

When more things were thrown onto the stage, he delivered on his threat. He stopped his performance and left the stage in a moment that made social media headlines.

“Fans” really hit Kid Cudi’s FACE with a bottle. @RollingLoud, you guys need to condemn these “fans” or make a statement because your night one has been terrible. (via @Kurrco) pic.twitter.com/xA240lNslV — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) July 23, 2022

That’s just disrespectful from the individuals tossing stuff onto the stage. It’s disappointing for fans who attended Rolling Loud and hoped to see Kid Cudi perform, but the artist shouldn’t have to put up with that type of behavior.