Antonio Brown Posts Another DM That Tom Brady Allegedly Sent Him 

Antonio Brown shared another direct message that allegedly came from Tom Brady himself. While Brady hasn’t confirmed that message was authored by him, considering Brown’s past history of posting messages, there’s a chance this message actually came from Brady.

BucsTracker shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter. Before the main text of the message, we see part of their previous messaging history, where the words “tougher and stronger more now [than] ever” can be seen.

The main message seems to be vintage Brady in every way. In the long message, he offers tons of encouragement to his troubled former teammate AB. He tells Brown that people in their position must deal with loads of adversity, however, they’re both equipped to handle the pressure. Brady assures Brown that he’s always there for him multiple times in the message.

Brady finishes the message in vintage TB12 style, reminding Brown to accept everything “GRACEFULLY,” ensuring to capitalize the word for emphasis. He repeats the phrase “grace under pressure,” seemingly offering some advice to AB, who is notorious for acting … well, not always gracefully.

Brady also reminds AB of a few tenants of Brady’s personal philosophy which has allowed him to be such a consummate and successful professional. He lists “planning,” “precision and discipline,” as paramount for Brown’s success. Brady then ends the message by saying: “I’m going to help you in any way I can.”

It’s not clear why exactly Brown posted the message, but it doesn’t seem as though there is vindictive intent behind Brown’s sharing. In the past, Brown had previously posted odd pictures concerning Brady’s former wife Gisele Bundchen. If these messages are truly Tom Brady, it’s clear he possesses an abundance of grace when concerning his former wide receiver and friend Antonio Brown.

You can view the full text of the DM below.

AB shares another message that Tom Brady sent him: pic.twitter.com/VYjp8KfodO — BucsTracker | Matthew (@bucs_tracker) December 23, 2022

Full Text of Tom Brady’s Encouraging DM to Antonio Brown

Brady’s message begins by the quarterback reminding Antonio Brown that success can lie within your ability to keep your emotions in check. “You have a chip on your shoulder. And the mental / emotional ultimately defines the best of us. I face it a lot.”

Tom Brady continues. “Why are people so critical and hating? Why is it fair?” he asks, seeming to reflect on both his situation and Brown’s. He answers himself, writing: “I believe it’s because I/we handle it although it’s hard. That resilience will be tested every day. Don’t give in. You can handle it.”

He then assures Brown that he’s always there to talk to him. “And when you aren’t feeling great, call me! We can do anything. And will always rise above our doubters and naysayers because we always have.”

Then, he mentions that AB needs to accept both the positive and negative aspects of the limelight in a graceful fashion. “It’s not right but we show a lot of people light and inspiration if we deal with whatever comes GRACEFULLY. They will all remember your grace under pressure and how you deal on field is how you do it off field. With incredible precision and planning and discipline. And I’m going to help you in any way I can.”

It’s clear that Tom still cares for his former teammate and friend Antonio Brown, and we’ll see if Brown is able to take Brady’s advice and one day play football again.