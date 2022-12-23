Antonio Brown Posts Message Allegedly Sent by Tom Brady, Social Media Weighs in

Another week and another Antonio Brown post that makes no sense. He was once again leaking messages from Tom Brady. Despite all the things that Brown has done, including taking shots at Brady and his family, the quarterback apparently keeps reaching out to his former receiver. Fans have lots of thoughts.

This time, while seemingly trying to make Brady look like the bad guy, Antonio Brown revealed the opposite. It seems that the Tampa Bay QB is serious about getting help for his friend. During the message, Brady tells Brown to call him if he needs to, whenever he needs to.

“You have a chip on your shoulder. And the mental/emotional ultimately defines the best of us,” the beginning of the message reads. “I face it a lot. Why are people so critical and hating? Why is it fair? I believe it’s because I/we handle it although it’s hard.”

Read the rest of the message below, via Dov Kleiman.

Photo: Antonio Brown has released private DMs from Tom Brady.



It's not the first time @AB84 has done this, while he's trying to paint Brady in a bad light, these DMs actually show Brady attempting to help Brown as a friend.



"When you aren't feeling great, call me!" pic.twitter.com/46PZnKPwjD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2022

“Welp, add this to the good things that Tom has done.” one reply said on Twitter. “I see absolutely nothing wrong here.”

Others were perplexed by the Antonio Brown post as well.

Fans Don’t Understand Antonio Brown

There isn’t much that fans understand about Antonio Brown. Every new post or rant seems to solidify that. There have been some truly bizarre moments throughout all of this. Fans are not sure what to think about it all. It just seems like Brown is posting private DMs just to do it.

“Imagine having a friend like that and thinking to out him like that lol,” one fan said.

While fans think that this is a nice gesture from Brady, they wonder how long it can last. If someone is just going to brush you off like Brown has, then what’s the point? Sometimes you have to know when to cut certain people off in your life. Some think Brady should do this with AB.

“Sometimes the best thing to do to someone you care about is to cut them off and now allow yourself to be used by them duplicitously,” a fan chimed in.

This whole drama is beyond me. There has been a lot of back and forth, with most of it coming from Antonio Brown more than anyone else. Is it time for Brady and others to stop trying to get through to AB?