Antonio Brown Posts NSFW Photoshopped Gisele Bündchen Photo, Leaves Internet Confused

Antonio Brown’s questionable decision-making continued this week. The former NFL wide receiver continued trolling former teammate Tom Brady, this time posting a lude photo of the quarterback’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Multiple people on social media shared images of a post that Brown sent out from his Snapchat account. The picture was a photoshopped NSFW image of Bündchen:

Antonio Brown posted this poorly photoshopped nude pic of Gisele on his snapchat this morning. Dude is 🦇💩 pic.twitter.com/E5kmnDdnA3 — Mike Kearney (@MKPGH) November 21, 2022

Once again, many on social media thought Brown crossed the line with his latest post.

“Antonio Brown up at 8am posting a picture of Brady’s ex wife is insane. This man really is sick or he just craves attention,” one NFL fan wrote. Another social media user couldn’t believe what the former receiver posted, adding, “Antonio Brown just posted WHAT on Snapchat???”

For months, Brown has poked fun at Brady and Bündchen as the two have gone through a divorce. He started selling T-shirts with a photo of himself and Bündchen earlier this year.

The more Brown continues to troll Brady and his ex-wife, the more frustrated social media becomes with the former NFL star.

Antonio Brown Shares Text From Tom Brady, Takes Heat

The NSFW post involving Gisele Bündchen is just the latest development in Antonio Brown’s controversial decision-making. He also caught a ton of heat for posting a photo of a text message sent from Tom Brady.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things,” the alleged text reads. ‘And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately, you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months.”

Many wondered why Brown would post the text message. Some thought it painted Brown in an even worse light.

“Was there ever really a question who was the good guy between Antonio and Brady?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another user chimed in by saying, “I was never grappling with who was the good guy here.”

Obviously, Brown gets a lot of enjoyment out of trolling Brady and his ex-wife. It doesn’t look like it will ever stop.