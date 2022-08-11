Antonio Brown Posts Outrageous Twitter Graphic Comparing Himself to The Beatles, Jesus

Antonio Brown has had an interesting NFL career to say the least.

Some would say a career full of regrets, seeing that Brown isn’t on a NFL roster despite his immense talent even at 34 years old. One regret would be taking his uniform off mid-game last season and doing jumping jacks on his way to the locker room, but that’s not the case.

Brown’s biggest regret is that he didn’t get the chance to do what millions did every gameday for 12 seasons: watch Antonio Brown play football. Antonio Brown said in a Twitter post Thursday that was indeed the biggest regret of his career, as he compared himself to The Beatles and – wait for it – Jesus.

“My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a ‘cracker’, or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets’ stadium mid game while throwing up deuces,” Brown wrote. “My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live.

“Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching The Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Hidden Message in Antonio Brown’s Statement?

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has been a free agent since January after walking out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the team’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Brown called out quarterback Tom Brady and then head coach Bruce Arians on his way out of Tampa Bay and has received little interest around the league since. To this point, he’s hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 88 total touchdowns.

In his statement, Brown said “what that was like for you all,” when referring to the fans who watched him play during his career. Could that wording indicate Brown’s playing days are officially over? He’s already indicated he would not play in 2022 during a May appearance on a Fan Controlled Football broadcast.

“Nah,” Brown said. “Don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Brown has since launched his rapping career, performing at Rolling Loud in Miami last month.