Antonio Brown Questions Colin Kaepernick’s Charity Work

Antonio Brown unloaded on Colin Kaepernick yesterday during a podcast interview, calling the former quarterback “trash” and questioning his charity work. Brown slammed Kaepernick on an episode of Cigar Talk with Naji, saying that the BLM activist doesn’t actually want to play football anymore; and that he’s just posturing for attention. Brown also openly wondered whether Kaepernick’s charitable initiatives made any real difference, or if they’re just for show.

“He not even from the hood,” Brown complained. “He hasn’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. He built a foundation. What it do, though? I’m being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?”

Kaepernick has certainly involved himself with a few charitable organizations since losing his job in the NFL in 2016. He created the “Know Your Rights Camp” to help in the fight for social justice, according to TMZ Sports. He also donated $1 million to various organizations with similar ideals. And earlier this year, Kaepernick even wrote a children’s book, titled “I Color Myself Different,” which supposedly tackles adoption and other childhood issues. But many Kaepernick-detractors believe the controversial quarterback engages with the community for publicity rather than integrity.

Brown said that Kaepernick took the money and the fame and the clout that came from becoming an activist, which precludes him from being taken seriously.

Antonio Brown does not care for Colin Kaepernick’s charity work, but some others around the league believe in it

“You [play] for Nike, f**k outta here,” Brown lamented. “Kaepernick did all that, he took the money, he did the commercials. We don’t see him outside, we don’t see him in the hood. We don’t respect that. He ain’t never even been in the trenches.”

“We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that,” Brown elaborated further. “Ya know, so, as black people we need to get that clear. Because when we have moments, ain’t nobody giving us nothing. And he took the handout.”

Unsurprisingly, Brown’s commentary made for tremendous Twitter debate yesterday evening and this morning. Some users rushed to Brown’s defense, agreeing that Kaepernick’s charity work doesn’t change the fact that he turned activism into a career.

I don't care what ab does or says, but I stand by these comments. — O.M. (@LorenzoMixon) May 6, 2022

Other users, though, accused Brown of promoting division instead of unity.

Seriously, why does ANYONE care in the least what AB has to say about literally ANYTHING?! 🤔 — armando cuesta (@armandocuesta1) May 6, 2022

One NFL team owner, Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders, said he initially did not care for Kaepernick’s antics, but grew to understand the message over time.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis added. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin and I didn’t understand him. [And] I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”