antonio-brown-reacts-to-news-bruce-arians-received-warning-after-mike-evans-marshon-lattimore-fight

Antonio Brown took to Twitter to react to the news that his former coach Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL regarding Arians’ sideline behaviors.

Last week, senior football consultant and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was partially involved in the moments leading up to the brawl at the Bucs-Saints game.

Before the bench-clearing brawl, Arians is seen exchanging heated words with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Then, that leads to a domino effect of other Bucs players getting into heated verbal exchanges with Lattimore. Finally, Bucs wideout Mike Evans makes things physical by ramming his body into an unsuspecting Lattimore.

Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday. Said the source as to Arians's behavior moving forward, "He'll comply." https://t.co/7VE694OnC6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 21, 2022

Lattimore and Evans have a long-documented history of on-field beef. Back in 2017, both players were ejected for an in-game fight. After this fight during the NFL’s 2022 Week 2, both players were again ejected and Evans is suspended for the Bucs’ next contest.

You can view a clip of the brawl below.

MIKE EVANS WAS PISSED pic.twitter.com/htpmCLjsrk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 18, 2022

A source close to the situation said that Arians will comply with the orders in the letter for the remainder of the season.

Embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released by the Bucs after abruptly exiting a game against the New York Jets last year, has a long and complicated history with Arians.

Reportedly, Brown left the field in the middle of that game after an ongoing dispute between him and Arians about Brown’s health.

Antonio Brown and Bruce Arians Have Long and Complex History

Now, a year later, AB remains a free agent. However, it seems as though he still wanted to throw shade at Arians, retweeting the article about Arians’ reprimand and tweeting a string of emojis.

Brown and Arians have a long-established history going back to the beginning of last decade. Arians was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first few years of Antonio Brown’s career.

Years later, they reunited in Tampa Bay when Tom Brady convinced Arians to bring over Brown.

However, it seems like their relationship never fully repaired during his time in Tampa Bay. It seems to have culminated with the infamous exit against the Jets. Clearly, Brown and Arians don’t look like they’ve patched up their troubles quite yet.

In recent years, Brown has focused on many of his side hustles away from the field. These ventures include forays into fashion, celebrity partnerships, and most notably, music. Some of his songs are “Business Boomin,” “Put That S*** On,” and “Whole Lotta Money feat. Rick Ross.”

A few weeks ago, Brown released a music video for one of his new songs to his Instagram page.

“Festival Loading…………….” Brown captions the post. In the music video, Brown depicts his flashy and ritzy lifestyle by shooting the scenes from the inside of luxury cars, penthouses, and classy restaurants. Brown flashes his chains while the video does a solid job with visual effects.

It remains to be seen whether Brown will sign with a team this offseason.