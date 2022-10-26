Antonio Brown Releases Statement on Kanye West & Donda Sports, Social Media Goes Off

As Kanye West continues to lose partnerships over his recent controversial comments, Antonio Brown has released a statement stating he supports the rapper and will remain in his role as President of Donda Sports.

The statement, which was posted on Antonio Brown’s Twitter account, addressed the situation with Kanye. “Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.”

Antonio Brown then stated that while no one is free of judgment, everyone is now living in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes. “Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out in fear rather than love. For these reasons, I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion.”

The former NFL player pointed out that he actively seeks to co-exist in places where he may have a difference of opinion. “Because it’s diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward. Let me be clear, discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people, which is exactly why I wish to issue a statement.”

That was when Antonio Brown announced he would remain President of Donda Sports. “I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world,” he continued. “I remember in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

Social Media Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Support of Kanye West & Remaining President of Donda Sports

Following the release of Antonio Brown’s statement, Twitter users took to the social media platform to sound off on the news.

A Twitter account named AB Translator responded to Antonio Brown’s statement by writing, “Translation: AB will remain the President of Donda Sports despite Ye’s recent comments.” To which someone declared, “Thank you. I wasn’t reading all that.”

Other Twitter users said they couldn’t believe that Antonio Brown actually wrote this statement. “My brother in Christ there is no possibility you wrote this,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user called out Brown for contradicting himself. “You are contradicting yourself in this statement. If you believe that discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people then you should not support what Ye/Kanye said and speak out against his hate speech.”

Earlier this month, Kanye West made some anti-semitic comments about Jewish people. This caused a wave of companies to cut ties with the rapper. This includes Adidas and Gap.