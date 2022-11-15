Antonio Brown Reveals Screenshot of Tom Brady Text

Antonio Brown continues to troll Tom Brady, this time revealing an alleged text message from the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. To be quite honest, it doesn’t shed the best light on the former NFL receiver.

Per OutKick, Brown shared an image of a message Brady sent in 2021 on his verified SnapChat account. In the alleged message, the quarterback appeared to show some concern for the receiver, while also being critical of his decisions.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things,” the alleged text said. ‘And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately, you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months.”

Antonio Brown shared a screenshot of Tom Brady's text



The text actually makes Brady look like the good guy here. Another L for AB.



— OutKick (@Outkick) November 15, 2022

Brady and Brown were teammates as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021. The teamed up to win Super Bowl LV. But since Brady returned to the league after announcing his retirement, AB has continually trolled the quarterback.

Brown has taken multiple shots at Brady while going through a divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Time and again, the former wide receiver has crossed the line in these situations.

Antonio Brown Creates T-Shirt Mocking Tom Brady’s Divorce

After rumors swirled that Brady’s marriage with Bundchen was coming to an end, Brown trolled his former quarterback while also trying to make a few extra bucks.

Brown designed T-shirts with a picture of him hugging Bundchen following Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV win. It was a move that many thought went way too far.

“Disrespect the man that let you in his house,” one person wrote. Another person added, “What did Brady do to you? Besides get you on the pats, and Bucs.”

For some reason, Brown has a score to settle with Brady — and he’s not letting it go. The more he pushes the envelope, though, the more cringeworthy it becomes.