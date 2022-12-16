Antonio Brown hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since stripping on the sideline and doing jumping jacks on his way out of MetLife Stadium in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets last season.

Brown has since teased retirement amid multiple off-the-field incidents in 2022. Fans of the 34-year-old, however, are still holding out hope they’ll see him playing in the future.

“Will you ever come back to the NFL?” one fan asked Brown on Twitter. “I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it.”

Brown, the four-time All-Pro selection and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, has his eyes set on one thing: the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“HoF only,” Brown replied.

Brown’s response would suggest his playing days are over. If that’s indeed true, Brown goes out as one of the most accomplished receivers the game has seen. Over the course of his 12-year career, Brown hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards with 83 touchdowns.

Antonio Brown Remains in the News

Despite his NFL inactivity, Brown has remained in the news due to multiple off-the-field incidents. The latest occurred earlier this month when a warrant was obtained for Brown’s arrest regarding an alleged domestic violence incident.

Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 provided the details of the situation. The mother of four of Brown’s children says he “locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw her shoe at her, then refused (Tampa PD) request to come out.”

As of nine days ago, Brown was believed to have still been locked inside his home as police attempted to arrest him. The report also states that there had been a “heavy police presence” around Brown’s house. The warrant remains active and there’s “no other option” but for Brown to be arrested or to turn himself in.