antonio-brown-seemingly-retires-from-football

Embattled former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown seem to retire from football with a tweet posted around 5:00 am on Sunday, October 9th.

Brown, who is currently in hot water over a video of him exposing himself in a pool emerging, posted a tweet hinting that he won’t ever step foot on an NFL field again.

“Only person I’ll ever play Football with again is my SON,” Brown wrote in his tweet, which can also be viewed below.

Only person i'll ever play Football with again is my SON — AB (@AB84) October 9, 2022

Many fans reacted to the tweet on Sunday ahead of the Week 5 slate kicking off. Some fans referenced AB’s propensity for announcing similar messages in the past. Others talked about how no team would risk acquiring the volatile wide receiver.

“Not by your choice either,” one fan wrote.

“Literally, no one in the NFL wants you on their team,” another said. “Are you even serious AB? I used to be such a huge fan of yours but man you have ruined yourself. It almost seams like you gotta be doing this stuff on purpose but I can’t figure out why? I genuinely hope you turn it all around.”

“I’d say you’re probably right. Lol,” one fan said, referring to AB saying he wouldn’t play again.

“So you’re retiring for the 8th time?” another asked.

However, it seems as though at least one fan wants him back. “Come back to the patriots,” a New England fan wrote in the replies.

Antonio Brown Tried to Rip Off Music Promoter for Over $500K, Lawsuit Claims

Antonio Brown is being sued after allegedly trying to rip off his music promoter for more than $500,000. The lawsuit alleges multiple infractions, including using rapper Lil Wayne’s name in a failed bid to steal $100,000, the lawsuit claims.

The suit includes accusations of Brown submitting “fraudulent” expenses for reimbursement. It claims he tried to STB owner Ryan Kane a fake high-end watch for $160,000; and making a series of lewd, racist, sexist and threatening remarks towards STB execs and others.

Kane told The New York Post Friday he considers the NFL free agent a “liar and a thief.”

“Now I know how the Raiders felt when they paid him [at least $1 million], and he never played a single game for them,” said Kane. He references the 2019 season when the team cut Brown before playing a snap after a string of off-field shenanigans.

“I gave him … a huge advance and an opportunity to make money legitimately, and all he did was walk off the field.”

Kane said he started his company earlier this year. He then recruited Brown after meeting the aspiring rapper.

Apparently, he gave Brown an $150,000 advance to sign with STB. He said both teams were initially pumped about shooting a video to promote a song, “Cracked.” That’s a song Brown previously recorded with Lil Wayne. However, the friendship soured within weeks of this.