Former NFL star Antonio Brown is showing support for NBA’s Kyrie Irving after the Nets point guard got himself into hot water over a controversial tweet. In the early hours of Sunday Morning, the former Steelers and Tampa Bay Bucs star updated his profile pic on Twitter to a headshot of Irving.

Antonio Brown’s post got a mixed reaction. Some posted photos voicing their support for Brown, rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), and Irving. Others took issue with Brown’s support for Irving. “Translation: AB is supporting the currently suspended Kyrie Irving,” one fan wrote. “Bro u and Ye are not helping Kyrie at all by supporting him,” another replied.

Kyrie Irving is now under suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for tweeting out a link to a movie and book that many deem as anti-semitic, per the New York Post. Last week, Irving issued an apology for the post.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” an excerpt from the apology reads.

Antonio Brown-Tom Brady Controversy

As for Antonio Brown, he’s been a near-constant fixture in the headlines. Most recently, he has been trolling his former teammate Tom Brady over his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Brown’s shots at Tom Brady include a series of photos that went viral. He also started selling t-shirts that feature a photo of him with Bundchen after the Bucs’ most recent Super Bowl win.

Towards the end of October, Brown also posted a “shirtless” photo of Tom Brady. Minutes after the Bucs lost to the Panthers, Brown dropped a photoshopped pic of Brady’s head on a shirtless body from when the former WR ripped his jersey off and exited the field mid-game in his final season. Despite the backlash online, when asked about it during a recent podcast appearance, Brown brushed off the controversy.