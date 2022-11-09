Antonio Brown Sounds Off on Brett Favre’s Mississippi Welfare Scandal

Antonio Brown recently took to Twitter to sound off on Brett Favre‘s Mississippi welfare scandal and the new revelations about them which have came to light.

Brown commented on the recent ESPN report that the former NFL quarterback financially supported two companies, overstating the effectiveness of their concussion drugs. The companies also allegedly misrepresented their connections with the league.

According to the report, the companies — Prevacus and PresolMD — allegedly received more than $2 million in funds from Mississippi. These funds had been dedicated to families in need. Jake VanLandingham, the founder of the companies, claimed he was clueless about where the funds came from.

“I had no idea this was welfare money, and I’ve always been an upstanding person when it comes to research,” he told ESPN.

Favre declined to comment on the situation.

Antonio Brown retweeted a screenshot of a CBS headline about the incident, along with a caption questioning why Favre hasn’t been cancelled harder.

“No one said cancel this,” AB asked, adding a questioning emoji along with his caption.

Favre’s public standing has been hampered since the revelations of his welfare scandal. The scandal involves using funds to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Antonio Brown remains heavily active on Twitter. He recently tweeted a shot at Tom Brady as the star quarterback goes through a divorce. Brown also recently posted a tweet, seemingly retiring from football. He wrote: “Only person i’ll ever play Football with again is my SON.”

Antonio Brown Tried to Rip Off Music Promoter for Over $500K, Lawsuit Claims

Antonio Brown is being sued after allegedly trying to rip off his music promoter for more than $500,000. The lawsuit alleges multiple infractions, including using rapper Lil Wayne’s name in a failed bid to steal $100,000, the lawsuit claims.

The suit includes accusations of Brown submitting “fraudulent” expenses for reimbursement. It claims he tried to STB owner Ryan Kane a fake high-end watch for $160,000; and making a series of lewd, racist, sexist and threatening remarks towards STB execs and others.

Kane told The New York Post Friday he considers the NFL free agent a “liar and a thief.”

“Now I know how the Raiders felt when they paid him [at least $1 million], and he never played a single game for them,” said Kane. He references the 2019 season when the team cut Brown before playing a snap after a string of off-field shenanigans.

“I gave him … a huge advance and an opportunity to make money legitimately, and all he did was walk off the field.”

Kane said he started his company earlier this year. He then recruited Brown after meeting the aspiring rapper.

Apparently, he gave Brown an $150,000 advance to sign with STB. He said both teams were initially pumped about shooting a video to promote a song, “Cracked.” That’s a song Brown previously recorded with Lil Wayne. However, the friendship soured within weeks of this.