Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Shocking Video Surfaces of Former NFL Star

Antonio Brown is speaking out after a bizarre video surfaced, in which he exposed himself to hotel guests while in Dubai. The former NFL star labeled the reports of complaints as “disinformation” in his latest tweet.

The New York Post shared a video of Brown exposing himself to guests at a hotel pool. It was an appalling scene, in which Brown also turned physical, picking up a woman and slamming her into the water.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

Brown says the video has been taken completely out of context.

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” he continued. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

Multiple complaints were reportedly filed against Brown while staying at the hotel, including the incident at the pool. The hotel has not commented on the situation at this time.

NFL Fans React to Appalling Antonio Brown Video

When the video of Antonio Brown surfaced on Saturday, NFL fans were shocked by the former NFL receiver’s actions. It led to many comments on social media.

Some were furious over Brown’s actions at the pool in Dubai.

This is sexual assault. And every man watching & egging it on is complicit. My gosh. Antonio Brown is a danger to society.



He puts his butt in her face twice. He wraps a scarf around her head & shoved her under water. He’s naked and grabs her from behind then flashes his junk. pic.twitter.com/bC6ANkgkaU — Top-Of-Mind Rocky 🇺🇸 (@wavechaser2024) October 1, 2022

Another individual on social media labeled Brown as a “bad dude,” after seeing the video, in which Brown exposes himself to multiple hotel guests at the pool.

According to the report, Brown was in the United Arab Emirates to perform for Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s boxing-ring entrance for an exhibition fight in Abu Dhabi.