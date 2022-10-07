Antonio Brown Sued for Allegedly Selling Phony Watch for $160K

Football star Antonio Brown is heading to court once again. This time, a Florida man alleges the free agent sold him a fake Richard Mille watch for $160K. He also claims Brown knew full well that it was a fake watch.

According to reports earlier this week, Ryan Kane filed a lawsuit against the 34-year-old in Broward County. In the lawsuit, Kane alleges that alleging the wideout star ripped him off back on July 27.

In the lawsuit, initially received by TMZ, Kane says Brown guaranteed him the watch, which he claims was an RM 011 model, was legit. He also claimed it was worth “in excess of $400,000.”

According to Kane, he believed Brown’s claims and bought the watch. Then, he wired the $160,000 to Brown’s company. However, he learned several weeks later that it was fake.

Kane also says in the suit that he took it to a watch appraiser to have it authenticated and appraised for insurance purposes. However, things came crashing down when the appraiser told him the watch was worth only several hundred dollars.

Kane says after he did some of his own digging, he learned that Brown had bought the counterfeit watch, as well as three others similar to it, from a watch dealer in Dubai earlier this year. Each watch was priced at less than $500 apiece.

Now, Kane is dragging Brown to court for fraud. He hopes to be paid back and to receive interest.

In addition, this is hardly the first time Brown has been sued. Over the last several years, a personal trainer, a chef, and others have filed lawsuits against the Florida native.

At the moment, Brown is an NFL free agent. However, in recent months, his rap career has taken off.

Antonio Brown ‘shades’ former teammate Tom Brady in recent post

Recently, news outlets reported that Brown seemed to shade his former teammate and friend Tom Brady by sharing a photo of himself hugging Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen. The image comes amid reports that the couple is headed for divorce.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen had retained divorce lawyers. The pair have been married since 2009.

The two have been living separately in the past several months following a quarrel over Brady’s controversial decision to un-retire from the NFL.

The same day the news of their looming divorce broke, Brown took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Bündchen celebrating the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win to his Instagram.

Brown captioned the photo “Put that S**t On,” which is the name of his new rap song. In the past, both Brown and Brady were friends. Since Brown was let go by the Bucs last season after walking off the field, their friendship has declined.