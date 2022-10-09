Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady Over Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown has been making waves on Twitter recently. Earlier this month, he made waves after a video of him exposing himself in the pool while in Dubai back in May surfaced. Then, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a pic of himself with Tom Brady’s soon-to-be ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s an older pic as the two were celebrating the Bucs’ win in Super Bowl 55. But still … the timing said it all.

Now, Antonio Brown is creating more of a stir, taking a massive shot at Tom Brady amid news of his split from his longtime wife Gisele Bundchen.

Antonio Brown Takes A Big Shot At Brady With Recent Twitter Post

Sunday morning brought a scandalous Twitter post from Antonio Brown’s account as the footballer shares a meme of a “book” titled “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.” The cover depicts a father saying goodbye as he leaves the house. The mother and child look on.

Most notably, in the graphic, you can see a drawing of Brown inside the house, suggesting he’s in Bundchen’s home. Brown took this image and ran with it, however. He re-posted the graphic with two emojis.

Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen’s Marital Issues Come To A Head

Recently, any NFL news that doesn’t involve plays on the field likely has something to do with the very public marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady and his longtime wife former Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bundchen. News that the supermodel has now hired a high-profile divorce attorney seems to pretty much confirm the current rumors that the couple is splitting for good.

And Brady’s former Buccs teammate certainly isn’t making any of this drama easier on the people involved. His very public exit from the field – and the team – this winter put the footballer square in the limelight. And Brown has been taking jabs at his former Buccaneer teammate for some time. In fact, these new developments have seemed to only fuel the wideout in these efforts as he continues to send shots at his former QB.

Has Brady Ditched The Ring?

As rumors regarding the marital status of the longtime footballer and Bundchen continue, fans are spotting plenty of signs all over social media. In a recent Instagram video, Brady adds to the rumors leading fans to wonder if he has already ditched his wedding band.

In the video, Tom Brady discusses his popular program TB12, and the progress it has made. Brady talks about all of the client sessions they have done…and the positive results they have seen. However, the big thing that got fans talking from this video lies in the outskirts of the clip. As Brady talks he waves his hands around. And fans couldn’t help but notice his wedding ring finger was sans ring.

Of course, there are plenty of explanations for this. A lot of people work out without their jewelry…even wedding bands. However, the timing of this development does feel awfully spot-on.