Antonio Brown Takes Major Shot at Tom Brady With New Shirt Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama

Business is booming for Antonio Brown even as he remains — and likely will remain — an NFL free-agent receiver. Brown has been taking shots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, amid the quarterback’s rumored impending divorce with wife Gisele Bündchen.

But this time, Brown has taken it to a whole another level. Brown officially released an all-new “Bowl Boomin” t-shirt Monday night. It features Brown photoshopped in place of Brady with Bündchen hugging on his neck following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The t-shirt is going for $50, with all proceeds “going to charities supporting America’s fatherless kids,” Brown said.

Brown was in full troll mode following the Buccaneers’ 21-3 Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Buccaneers entered as heavy favorites, but struggled mightily on offense. Antonio Brown was quick to insinuate that Tom Brady should call it quits following the defeat. He plastered Brady’s face over his on the photo of him when he infamously quit on Tampa Bay last season and did jumping jacks on his way out of MetLife Stadium.

Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney Amid Split With Tom Brady

Things are reportedly getting “nasty” between Brady and Bündchen amid the couple’s split.

Per Page Six, Bündchen recently hired Tom Sasser, managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy. Sasser is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in the state of Florida. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has previously represented high-profile clients including Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon.

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been living apart for months after engaging in an “epic fight” over the summer. The two are at odds over Brady’s decision to do a U-turn on his retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced following the 2021 NFL season that he was calling it quits, but reversed course 40 days later. Brady was absent from training camp for eleven days tending to a “personal matter.” The two are actively looking at ways to divide their wealth and property.

A source indicated that the two are not fighting over their kids — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

The source notes that this is likely the end of their 13-year marriage.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” the source said. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”