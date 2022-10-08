Antonio Brown Tried to Rip Off Music Promoter for Over $500K, Lawsuit Claims

Antonio Brown is being sued after allegedly trying to rip off his music promoter for more than $500,000. The lawsuit alleges multiple infractions, including using rapper Lil Wayne’s name in a failed bid to steal $100,000, the lawsuit claims.

The suit includes accusations of Brown submitting “fraudulent” expenses for reimbursement. It claims he tried to STB owner Ryan Kane a fake high-end watch for $160,000; and making a series of lewd, racist, sexist and threatening remarks towards STB execs and others.

Kane told The New York Post Friday he considers the NFL free agent a “liar and a thief.”

“Now I know how the Raiders felt when they paid him [at least $1 million], and he never played a single game for them,” said Kane. He references the 2019 season when the team cut Brown before playing a snap after a string of off-field shenanigans.

“I gave him … a huge advance and an opportunity to make money legitimately, and all he did was walk off the field.”

Kane said he started his company earlier this year. He then recruited Brown after meeting the aspiring rapper.

Apparently, he gave Brown an $150,000 advance to sign with STB. He said both teams were initially pumped about shooting a video to promote a song, “Cracked.” That’s a song Brown previously recorded with Lil Wayne. However, the friendship soured within weeks of this.

Antonio Brown’s Promoter Unleashes on the Former Pro

Brown, according to Kane, insisted Lil Wayne wanted to be paid “$250,000 in cash.” He wanted to receive the money directly from Brown.

Kane reluctantly wrote Brown a $250,000 check. He soon had reservations and told him he was stopping payment. He did this even after being “threatened” by Brown that “the check better be good,” the suit says.

Ryan said he then spoke with reps for Lil Wayne. Apparently, they confirmed that Lil Wayne was only expecting to be paid $150,000. The suit alleges Brown tried to defraud STB out of that remaining $100,000 to keep for himself.

The suit reports that the friction between both sides came to a head in late July. That’s when Brown returned to Florida after performing at the “Rolling Loud” hip-hop festival in California.

The suit also mentions another lawsuit Kane recently filed against Brown in Broward County, Fla. This suit accuses Brown of selling him a fake Richard Mille watch in late July. The reported price he tried to sell it for? $160,000.

Kane told The Post that Brown blocked his number once Kane sent him a text asking for his money back. An appraiser found the watch to be counterfeit.

He claimed on social media that the contract he signed isn’t exclusive. He maintained it doesn’t give up his ability to record music outside of STB. However, Ryan strongly disagrees.

“Everyone is saying his rap career is blossoming, but his rap career is dead,” Kane said. “I own the rights to all his music. He can’t release any music for the rest of his life unless I approve it.”