Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady With Bizarre Shirtless Pic, Social Media Goes Nuts

Once again, Antonio Brown took over headlines on social media. The former NFL wide receiver captured attention of fans with a bizarre troll job of Tom Brady, prompting quite the response.

Brown’s tweet came just minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers, falling to 3-4 on the year. It’s one of the worst starts a Brady-led team has endured in his 23-year career.

Brown, who played with Brady in Tampa Bay, posted an image of Brady shirtless, leaving the field. It was a nod to when AB left last year’s Bucs-Jets game in New York, taking his uniform off and waving to the crowd as he exited the stadium.

Brown’s tweet — and continued trolling of Brady — caught plenty of attention from NFL fans on Twitter.

You quit. Go back to quittin. — Rmull905 (@rmull905) October 23, 2022

Some thought Brown’s tweet was humorous, believing Brady might want to reconsider his decision to return for one more season. Others are getting pretty tired of AB’s antics.

Others are still trying to figure out the beef between the former teammates.

Anyone wanna explain what AB’s beef with Brady is to me?



Tried to give him too many chances? Helped him out too much? — Dirk (@TheRealDIRK45) October 23, 2022

Brady famously vouched for Brown, wanting to bring the receiver to Tampa Bay despite some concerns. The two won a Super Bowl together in the 2020 NFL season.

It’s one of the weirder vendettas in football right now. But one that receives a lot of attention, that’s for sure.

Antonio Brown Trolling Tom Brady Started in Pre-Season

For those that have been following the AB-TB drama this year, you’ll remember that some of Brown’s comments about Brady started back in August. It was then that Brady took a somewhat lengthy vacation while the rest of the team was at training camp.

Brown wasn’t on the team at the time. but he still took exception to Brady taking a break from football. He sent a couple of tweets calling out the quarterback and the Buccaneers.

“Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Now u see the difference.”

Throughout the season, Brown has trolled his former teammate multiple times. If Tampa Bay continues to play this poorly, we can only assume the tweets will continue to be fired off from AB’s phone.