PIC: Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady With Wild Shirtless Photo After Bucs Loss

There’s another chapter added to the Antonio Brown-Tom Brady drama. The former NFL wide receiver’s strange vendetta with the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback continued on Sunday.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third game in four weeks, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4 on the season, marking the first time since 2002 a Brady-led team has posted a record below .500 this late in the year.

After the game, Brown posted a wild shirtless photo to troll Brady. It’s reminiscent of Brown’s bizarre exit from last year’s game against the New York Jets, when he took off his uniform and exited the stadium.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Brown has posted several photos and made multiple comments throwing shade at Brady. He’s never really explained why he’s got an axe to grind with the quarterback, leaving many people to just wonder.

It seems that Brown is celebrating in Brady’s misery. If the Bucs continue to play this poorly, we’ll probably see more of these posts from the former receiver.

Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Tom Brady’s Marriage

As you’ve probably realized by now, Antonio Brown doesn’t pull any punches on social media. He’s been relentless in his attacks of Tom Brady, making several insensitive comments, particularly when it comes to the quarterback’s personal life.

Brown took a cheap shot at the QB in early October amidst rumors that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen were living apart during the NFL season. He posted a photo of a book entitled, “Daddy Doesn’t Live Hear Anymore,” with images depicting Brady, his wife and AB sitting inside the home.

Nobody seems to know where Brown’s animosity towards Brady stems from. It seems the receiver’s new mission — now that he’s not catching passes in the league — is to make the quarterback’s life miserable at every turn.