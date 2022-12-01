Antonio Brown Reported Warrant Details Emerge, Social Media Reacts

Ugly details have emerged regarding Antonio Brown’s impending arrest. The former NFL receiver has been accused of domestic violence, according to a report from FOX 13.

Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 reported on some of the allegations Brown faces. Authorities officially issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on Thursday.

“According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused (Tampa PD) request to come out,” Mesmer reported.

#DEVELOPING: Former Buc WR Antonio Brown accused of domestic violence. According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused @TampaPD request to come out. https://t.co/gic8WMdAtV pic.twitter.com/nHnHqKwGPf — Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 (@AaronMesmer) December 1, 2022

Several on social media sounded off on the latest legal issues facing Brown. The reports from Thursday are some of the ugliest involving the former NFL receiver.

One individual responded to the news by saying, “Get help, AB.” Another Twitter user issued a similar sentiment, remarking, “Get this man help. Honestly. That’s just horrible.”

A third user on social media chimed in, “This story only gets sadder and sadder. Hard to believe this is the same guy from 2015.”

First reports that Brown was facing an arrest in Tampa came early Thursday morning from FOX 13’s Scott Smith.

Antonio Brown Warrant Released

After initial reports surfaced out of Tampa, Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 reported that police issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown. At the time, authorities provided no official details regarding the warrant.

“Arrest warrant issued for former Bucs WR Antonio Brown on domestic violence charge,” Mesmer’s tweet said. “Warrant details are not yet listed because it’s still active.”

He included an image of the warrant in the tweet.

Brown’s name has repeatedly appeared in the headlines for negative reasons since stepping away from the NFL. The allegations he faces are, by far, the ugliest.