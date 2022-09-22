Antonio Brown’s Next Rap Show After Miami’s Rolling Loud Is in the Most Obscure Location

In recent years, Antonio Brown has focused on many of his side hustles away from the field. These ventures include forays into fashion, celebrity partnerships, and most notably, music. Some of his songs are “Business Boomin,” “Put That S*** On,” and “Whole Lotta Money feat. Rick Ross.”

We’re not sure if we’ll ever see Brown back in the NFL. However, there is one place you can see him, and it may be the most random spot to see a rapper: Worcester, Massachusetts.

A few days after dropping a music video with two incarcerated rap legends, Brown has been capitalizing off his momentum, announcing a new show in the city.

Brown first appeared as a rapper in his virally-panned performances this summer, most notably at Chicago’s Lyrical Lemonade in June and Rolling Loud Miami where he performed his now-viral dance in July.

However, now, AB looks to headline a new show at a small venue in a small town.

For context, Worcester is a city about forty miles west of Boston, and the city isn’t known for bringing in huge artists or musical acts. Not only that, Brown will be performing at a very small venue.

Brown will be performing at “Whiskey on Water” at 8:30 pm tonight in Worcester, Massachusetts. “Whiskey on Water” seems to be a tavern/nightclub in the heart of the city.

According to the official even page, the concert will feature three D.J.s before Brown comes on to close out the evening.

As of Thursday, all four “tiers” of tickets are sold out. Ticket tiers increased by $5 at each tier, ranging from Tier 1 tickets at $20 and Tier 4 tickets at $35.

The benefits of each ticket tier are unclear. We also don’t know how many tickets were sold. However, since they all seem to be sold, it looks like it’ll be standing room only at “Whiskey on Water” tonight in Worcester.

Fans React to Antonio Brown’s New Single

A few weeks ago, Brown released a music video for one of his new songs to his Instagram page. Fans took to the comment section to debate the star’s new music, and there were reactions across the spectrum. Some fans loved the embattled free agent wide receiver’s new song, and others bashed the rapper in his comments.

“Festival Loading…………….” Brown captions the post. In the music video, Brown depicts his flashy and ritzy lifestyle by shooting the scenes from the inside of luxury cars, penthouses, and classy restaurants. Brown flashes his chains while the video does a solid job with visual effects.

“Heatttt,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another agreed, writing: “Dope track! That leather coat!”

Some commenters complimented the receiver’s wordplay. “I run the block like the linemen….that’s a bar!”

“Oh he spitting spitting,” another commented, impressed with the receiver’s lyricism. “Na AB found his sound,” another wrote.

“Ok AB,” another fan wrote. However, while most of the comments showed support for Antonio Brown, others took to the comments to voice concerns about AB and his music.

“Save your money AB,” one fan wrote, seeming to believe Brown’s investment in the music video wasn’t worth it.

“This garbage is terrible,” another person said.

“A chihuahua sings better than this bulls***,” one user wrote, slamming AB’s rapping and singing abilities.

Some fans ignored the video altogether and voiced their opinion on Brown’s seemingly early retirement or disinterest in returning to the league.

One person wrote: “Go back to the NFL please.”