Antonio Brown’s Random Appearance at CFB Game Includes Tuba Performance: WATCH

Whether it’s welcomed or not, Antonio Brown always seems to find a way to steal headlines. This time, the former NFL wide receiver showed up to a college football game between Rice and Florida Atlantic. And then he played the tuba.

It’s not clear if Brown was invited to Saturday’s FAU game or if he just showed up randomly. Regardless, his appearance caught plenty of attention, especially since he put on a musical performance. Well, kinda.

Brown was spotted carrying around a tuba during the game. When he got tired of that, he then tried out a baritone. It was quite an interesting evening for the former receiver.

Brown was dressed in all back and wore some interesting jewelry, as well. Many in attendance captured photos of the receiver’s appearance in Boca Raton.

Brown seems to be everywhere these days. It’s almost become somewhat of a “Where’s Waldo?” type of year for the former receiver. One way or another, he’ll probably make it into the news again soon.

Antonio Brown never truly made an announcement that he was stepping away from the NFL. After the drama that unfolded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, he entered the 2022 season as an unsigned free agent.

Last week, though, Brown appeared to acknowledge that his career in football has come to an end. The former receiver fired off a tweet essentially saying he’s done playing.

“Only person i’ll ever play Football with again is my SON,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

If that’s the case, Brown will end his career in the NFL with seven Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring. He racked up 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Buccaneers during a 12-year NFL career.