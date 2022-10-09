Antonio Brown’s Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Post Gets Heated Twitter Reaction

Antonio Brown ruffled some feathers with a tweet he shared. He posted a photo making fun of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s reported marital issues.

At the beginning of the month, fans of NFL star Tom Brady began to speculate about his marriage. PEOPLE reported that he and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, have been meeting with a divorce attorney for “a while,” according to an unnamed source.

“Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues,” the source said. They also added: “This is not something that just happened today.”

Since this news broke on the internet, many have had something to say about it. This includes football player Antonio Brown. He shared a photo on his Twitter account about the situation. It was a “book” cover called “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce,” and both Brady, Bundchen, and their children are depicted in the photo. Additionally, Brown appears in the photo inside Gisele’s house.

While Brown clearly found the image amusing, many others did not. In fact, he received a large amount of backlash for making fun of the family’s situation.

One person replied: “Imagine making fun of someone’s struggles in their personal life when they tried to help you with yours…”

Another Twitter user said: “Why are you posting this, that guy is the only reason you got to play in the NFL again after Oakland.”

His replies are filled with other comments such as “You are a horrible person,” and “read a book about how to be a decent human being.”

Fans Angry with Antonio Brown For Insensitive Post About Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Don Kleiman, an NFL reporter, quote-tweeted the image, writing: “Tom Brady was the last guy in the NFL to actually try to help Antonio Brown and he’s literally slapping the hand that fed him.”

This isn’t the first post Brown has made in reference to the divorce either. On October 2, he shared a photo on Instagram of Gisele hugging him at a game. He captioned the post: “Put that S**t On.”

Just like with his tweet, fans commented on their disappointment in him.

“There’s a difference between being a troll and someone who’s desperate for attention,” one Instagram user commented.

Another person pointed out: “Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance.”

Neither Brady nor Bundchen have commented on the posts.