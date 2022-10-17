Antonio Dennard, Former NFL CB, Dead at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. He was 32.

Per TMZ, Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. early Sunday morning. Dennard was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Dennard’s death has been ruled a homicide and police are currently investigating. An autopsy for Dennard is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Antonio D. Dennard, a 32-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 3:15 a.m. on October 16, 2022 at Reading Health Medical Center after being admitted to the Emergency Department for a gunshot wound to the torso,” police said in a statement, via the Daily Mail. “In coordination with Muhlenberg Township Police Department and Berks County Detectives, the Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation into the cause and manner of death.

“The shooting incident was reported to have happened at 2545 N. 5th Street Hwy at the establishment known as Legends Bar & Restaurant, around the time of the call placed to the Berks County 911 Center at 2:25 a.m. on October 16, 2022.”

Antonio Dennard Spent Time With Three NFL Organizations

Dennard spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The latter signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Langston University in 2012. During his time at Langston from 2008-11, Dennard racked up 80 tackles and eight interceptions.

This story is developing…