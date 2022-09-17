WATCH: Appalachian State Beats Troy on Miracle Hail Mary You Have to See to Believe

The Appalachian State magic wasn’t just a one-week wonder. A week after upsetting No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, the Mountaineers scored another huge win — this time in miraculous fashion.

With just two seconds remaining on the clock and trailing Troy 28-26, Appalachian State needed a miracle to come out on top and improve to 2-1. The Mountaineers got it.

Chase Brice heaved a Hail Mary pass down the field to the end zone. The pass came up about 10 yards short of the goal line, but the ball was tipped and caught by Christian Horn, who ran it in for the game-winning score.

Fans immediately stormed the field at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. It was easily one of the best moments of the young college football season and another great weekend for the Mountaineers.

Brice finished the game completing 22-of-34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn hauled in five catches for 98 yards and the game-winning score.

Appalachian State improved to 2-1 on the season with the win. It’s arguably the most dramatic team in college football — at least three weeks into the season.

Another Party in Boone After Appalachian State’s Win?

So … you heard about what happened in Boone last weekend, right? After the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, students partied in the streets.

It created a wild scene in Boone — one of the many reasons we love college football. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of fans filled the streets of the town, celebrating the unbelievable victory.

Saturday’s win over Troy wasn’t a monumental upset or anything, but it was an improbably victory considering the circumstances. It’s entirely possible that those same fans that stormed the streets in Boone a week ago celebrate in a similar fashion after that Hail Mary.

College football is the best, isn’t it?