Appalachian State Beats Troy in Miraculous Fashion, Fans Erupt on Social Media

Once again, Appalachian State is the darling of college football. In Week 2, the Mountaineers pulled off an epic upset, defeating No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station. This Saturday, it was a Hail Mary that caused a frenzy in Boone, North Carolina.

With just two seconds to play and App State trailing Troy 28-26, Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice launched a pass 55 yards to the end zone in hopes of pulling out a miracle. The pass came up short and was tipped, appearing to end Appalachian State’s day with a loss.

But Christian Horn proved to be Johnny-on-the-spot, hauling in the tipped pass and running it into the end zone untouched for the game-winning touchdown. It was the wildest finish we’ve seen in college football this season.

As you can imagine, social media had plenty of reaction to the crazy play and Appalachian State’s victory:

Every App State game that has ever followed them hosting GameDay has ended with a 4-pt win on a 53-yd Hail Mary that was tipped by the defense, caught, and run in for the win. pic.twitter.com/WlXcihszPk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2022

App State scored 40 points in a quarter and it's the third most exciting thing to happen in its season — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 17, 2022

OMG MY GOD APP STATE!!!! BOONE IS GOING TO EXPLODE LMAOOOO — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2022

Don’t you just love college football?

Appalachian State’s Wild 2022 Season

We’re only three weeks into the college football season, but already Appalachian State is proving to be the most exciting team in the sport. Every week, the Mountaineers have done something crazy.

In the opening week, App State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter in a home game against North Carolina. The Mountaineers failed on a two-point conversion that would’ve sent the game to overtime. They dropped a 63-61 decision to the Tar Heels.

Last weekend, App State upset SEC power and sixth-ranked Texas A&M 17-14. It was one of the biggest wins in program history, rivaling that 2007 victory over No. 5 Michigan in “The Big House.”

This week, the Mountaineers pulled off an incredible Hail Mary on the final play of the game to squeak out a 32-28 victory over Troy. That might be the most impressive three-game start in the history of college football.

We can’t wait to see what kind of magic Appalachian State brings to Week 4!