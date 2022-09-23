Are the Dallas Cowboys Going to Sign Retired Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger?

Less than a year after Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are allegedly considering signing the former NFL quarterback.

Sports Illustrated reports that Ben Roethlisberger may see himself in Dallas as the next quarterback to sign. He is currently sitting at 50/1 odds of joining the Cowboys during the 2022 season. Other retired quarterbacks being considered are Ryan Fitzpatrick (13/2), Andrew Luck (66/1), Phillip Rivers (50/1), and Drew Brees (66/1). The odds were calculated on BetOnline.org.

However, SI states that a more realistic Pittsburgh quarterback that may end up moving to Dallas is Mason Rudolph, who now has a 14/1 odds of joining the Cowboys. However, there is no discussion about Rudolph’s potential trade.

In January 2022, Ben Roethlisberger made the announcement that he was retiring from the Steelers. He had been on the team since 2004. “I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me,” Roethlisberger shared. “And what a blessing it has been. But I know with confidence, I have given my all to the game. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.”

Ben Roethlisberger reflected on his football career as a whole, starting with being a boy from Findlay, Ohio. “With NFL dreams developed in Oxford at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and a place to call home. The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships, and fueled by a spirit of competition.”

Ben Roethlisberger went on to add that it was time to clean out his locker and hang up his cleats. “[I want to] continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

Ben Roethlisberger Said He Wanted to Leave the NFL on ‘His Own Terms’

In a July 2022 interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook, Ben Roethlisberger reflected on his decision to retire after 18 seasons as a Steelers quarterback.

“I thought I went out on my terms,” Ben Roethlisberger explained, noting that he never wanted to stay too long. “I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest.”

Ben Roethlisberger further stated that his arm feels like he could still go out and play. “I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything.”

However, he does believe that the game has changed over the years. “I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now it’s me and this, that, and the other.”