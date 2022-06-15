Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury ‘Would Love’ for Quarterback Kyler Murray to Attend Training Camp

Kyler Murray is currently at Arizona’s mandatory minicamp. But if he does not get a new contract with the Cardinals soon, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not so sure he will be there for training camp.

“I’m not sure,” Kingsbury said. “That’d be a Kyler question. But I, just personally – I’m being selfish here – would love for him to be there the first day of training camp.”

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Murray made news by unfollowing Arizona on social media and removing all his Cardinal-related photos from his own accounts.

He skipped OTA’s in May – which is not necessarily any news to write home about. But any time missed during training camp and it starts to become significant. Murray will make $5.4 million in salary for the 2022 season and then $29.7 million in 2023 due after the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option.

Just last month, it was reported that Murray “won’t be too eager” to play under his current rookie contract. He wants a deal similar to the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray has started 46 games over the past three years and improved his quarterback rating in each campaign.

Cardinals on ‘Hard Knocks In Season’

The HBO and NFL Films docuseries Hard Knocks In Season is heading to Arizona this fall.

Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥



Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1dDLN4G76 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2022

It should be an entertaining franchise to follow as the Cardinals look to build on their 11-6 record from last season that resulted in an NFC Wild Card berth. Arizona lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Kliff Kingsbury is also entering his fourth season with the Cardinals, having posted a 24-24-1 record thus far. As with Kyler Murray, the team has improved its record each year with Kingsbury at the helm.

Arizona boasts other big stars, such as safety Budda Baker, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt. The team has returning offensive weapons like wide receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz.

The Cardinals’ top draft pick was Colorado State tight end Trey McBride at No. 55 overall in the second round. They traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.