Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Suffers Second-Degree Burns in ‘Freak Accident’

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday after suffering second-degree burns.

In what was an apparent cooking incident, Hamilton reportedly burned his foot after spilling cooking oil. The 29-year-old revealed on Twitter that it could have been much worse.

Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries pic.twitter.com/8SXhJjzZbW — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) September 1, 2022

“Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had an accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree),” Hamilton wrote. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries.”

Cardinals React to Antonio Hamilton News

Hamilton, entering his seventh season in the NFL, earned a starting gig for the Cardinals this season. He will now miss the first four games of the season before being eligible to return. It’s a setback for Hamilton — one that head coach Kliff Kingsbury called “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing for him,” Kingsbury said after Tuesday’s practice. “… You hate to see that. You hope he can stay involved and come back and not miss a beat. It’s disappointing for him because he had earned a starting role in that position. Hopefully, he’s back soon.”

Hamilton is entering his second season with the Cardinals. He signed onto Arizona’s practice squad last offseason and played in all 17 games with two starts in 2021. Marco Wilson, the Cardinals’ fourth-round selection in last year’s Draft, is expected to start opposite Byron Murphy Jr. The Cardinals acquired former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday to bring in more cornerback depth.