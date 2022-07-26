Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray’s New $230 Million Contract Includes Head-Scratching Addendum

Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals last week. His $46.1 million annual salary makes the 24-year-old the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers.

As details of the contract have come out, there is one part of it that is certainly a head-scratcher. The “Independent Study Addendum” requires Murray to “complete at least four hours of ‘Independent Study’ each week during the season.”

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Yes, you read that right. An NFL team is requiring a player – who they believe is the second-best quarterback on planet earth – to study film. An important part of the contract is that Murray will not get credit for any time if he is not completely focused on the film. The language mentions activities such as “watching television, playing video games [and] browsing the internet” as possible distractions.

I am not sure how the Cardinals will keep tabs on Murray completing his four independent hours per week. It seems unreasonable to have something of a babysitter following him around to make sure he is preparing for his upcoming opponent.

As former quarterback Clint Stoerner notes: “This addendum in Kyler Murray’s contract is embarrassing for both parties. The specificity speaks to this being a prior problem for Murray or it’s petty AF [sic] by the organization.”

Kyler Murray Gives Reasoning for Not Watching Too Much Film

In December, Ben Shpigel interviewed the Arizona quarterback for a feature article in the New York Times titled “Inside the Mind of Kyler Murray.” In the piece, he mentioned that he does not like playing with a “cluttered mind.”

Instead of spending more time in the film room, he is better-served spending time away from football during the week. He enjoys playing video games most of all.

Murray’s contract was a popular topic of discussion on Tuesday morning. ESPN’s Debatable roundtable of Domonique Foxworth, David Jacoby and Pablo Torre talked about it. As did Pat McAfee on his program: