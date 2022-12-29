Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Blindsided by JJ Watt’s Retirement Announcement

The NFL world was shocked when JJ Watt said that he was going to retire. That includes the Arizona Cardinals themselves. It isn’t often that a player surprises a team with retirement. Usually, there is a discussion about these things. However, there are some stars that just know when they know. Watt feels like his time has come.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about the decision his defensive end made on Wednesday. The Cardinals have a couple of games left this season, and they will not be going to the playoffs.

When the team plays its last game this season, it will be JJ Watt’s last game. The 33-year-old has decided to leave it behind and focus on life outside of football. Including raising a family.

“Happy for him,” Kingsbury said via NY Post. “He seems like he’s in a really good place. We had no idea that was coming, but what a tremendous player and person and an all-time great in this league. So to see him play the way he laid the other night and then hear that, I think it’s just a special time for him, the organization, the entire NFL to kind of celebrate him these last two weeks.”

Watt had a solid game against the Buccaneers. He had five tackles and an assisted tackle. While the Cardinals lost the game, it was a good way for Watt to say farewell to the home crowd in Arizona.

JJ Watt Says Announces NFL Retirement

JJ Watt is ready to get to being a dad and focusing on other things after football. There comes a time when every athlete has to hang it up. Most of the time, the end does not come gracefully. For Watt, it’s not about being a lesser player, not being able to hold his own on the field, it’s just time.

In his announcement, Watt posted some photos with his wife and baby, as well as his parents.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” he said.

The NFL won’t be the same without JJ Watt. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2015) over the course of his 12-year career. He’s laid a lot of big hits, caught some interceptions, and even scored on offense. With five Pro Bowl selections, Watt has had a highly decorated career.