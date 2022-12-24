Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Dealing With Major Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Fallout

Things are not all good in Arizona for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have reportedly had a falling out. This isn’t anything little. It’s something that might have been written on the wall long ago. However, it is clear that there is a disconnect between the quarterback and his head coach.

Not only are the Cardinals 4-10 on the season, things just aren’t going well in the locker room. The fact that this was happening prior to Kyler Murray’s ACL injury means this was a long time coming. Arizona is going to have to figure things out one way or another.

The report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss paints a rough picture. Murray wants “more freedom at the line of scrimmage, particularly with running plays,” one source said, via NY Post.

The report went on to detail more than just a misunderstanding between the two parties. It is clear that Murray and Kingsbury have different ideas about where the direction of the offense needs to go. While this has been going on behind the scenes for weeks, the rest of the team is apparently catching on to the news.

Things have deteriorated between the two so much that they aren’t really talking to one another at times. Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner has been a go-between for the Murray and Kingsbury. That’s really not good news.

Kyler Murray Out For Season

As Kyler Murray sits on the sidelines the rest of the season and the first half of 2023 with an ACL injury, the Cardinals are hoping to have him back for the beginning of next season. Or, are they? Depending on how deep this dispute goes, there might be a different situation in Arizona next year.

The ACL injury came early in the Carindlas’ game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football a couple of weeks ago. No contact injury, it was almost obvious what the injury was going to be. That knee did not hold up and now Colt McCoy is the quarterback through the end of the year.

What do you think Outsiders? Will Arizona move on from Kyler Murray or Kliff Kingsbury – or will they try to fix this relationship?